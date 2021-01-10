Mark [1:7-11] The Proclamation of John the Baptist, The Baptism of Jesus Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,7-11. This is what John the Baptist proclaimed: "One mightier than I is … More

Mark [1:7-11] The Proclamation of John the Baptist, The Baptism of Jesus

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,7-11.

This is what John the Baptist proclaimed: "One mightier than I is coming after me. I am not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals.

I have baptized you with water; he will baptize you with the holy Spirit."

It happened in those days that Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized in the Jordan by John.

On coming up out of the water he saw the heavens being torn open and the Spirit, like a dove, descending upon him.

And a voice came from the heavens, "You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased."

Saint Maximus of Turin (?-c.420)

Bishop

Sermon for the feast of the Epiphany

“He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit”

Today, the Lord Jesus has come to be baptized. He wanted to wash his body in the water of the Jordan. Someone might say: “Why did he who was the Holy One want to be baptized?” So listen. Christ was baptized, not in order to be sanctified by the water, but so that he himself would sanctify the water and would purify the waves that he touched by his personal action. Thus, we have to do with the consecration of the water much more than with that of Christ. For the moment the Lord was washed, all the waters became pure in view of our baptism. The spring was purified so that grace might be obtained for the people who would come afterwards. Thus Christ was the first to go to his baptism so that the Christian people might follow him without hesitation.

And in this I perceive a mystery. Did not the column of fire go ahead into the Red Sea in this way, so as to encourage the children of Israel to walk behind it? It crossed the water first so as to break a path for those who would follow. According to the testimony of the apostle Paul, this event was a symbol of baptism (1 Cor 10:1f.). Without any doubt, when the people were covered by the cloud and carried by the water, it was a kind of baptism. And all that was fulfilled by the same Christ our Lord, who in the column of his body now precedes the Christian people to baptism, just as he preceded the children of Israel across the sea in the column of fire. The same column, which in times past enlightened the eyes of those who were walking, now gives light to the hearts of the believers. Then it marked a solid path in the waves, now in this bath it strengthens the steps of faith.