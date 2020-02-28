The Spiritual Meaning of Christ’s Blood Type

Eucharistic miracles along with relics of Christ, show that the same blood type, AB+, was found every time, UCatholic.com (February 7) writes.
As examples, it lists the eucharistic miracle of Lanciano, the Shrouds of Turin and Oviedo, and a 1996 Buenos Aires eucharistic miracle, investigated by Archbishop Bergoglio.
Worldwide, 5.88% of mankind has this blood type, mostly in Bangladesh (17%), Korea (11%) and Japan (10%).
Explaining that AB+ is the universal recipient for blood transfusions UCatholic.com says that therefore “Christ will receive anyone into His heart who is willing.”
Picture: Lanciano,
