Clicks291
The sad sight of a Sunday Mass (FSSP) in Venice, Italy.
The celebrant, Fr Joseph Kramer FSSP, is originally from Bendigo, Victoria. Behind closed doors
Are people choosing not to attend mass or is a law that they can't attend mass?
1) There is some secular law. Probably contrary to the local freemasonic Constitution and plenty of Declarations of Rights and International Conventions for Integral Humanity.
2) Italian bishops decided to suspend Masses cum populo until April 3.
3) It seems that also local priests are choosing not to have the Mass attended.
2) Italian bishops decided to suspend Masses cum populo until April 3.
3) It seems that also local priests are choosing not to have the Mass attended.
hitherto likes this.
@RomanCandle why are pagan idols in a Catholic Church This comment is directed at the post above from romancandle because he disables comments on his post just like he disables himself to the truth.
elbow likes this.
He won't answer you. His tactics is to put his wisdom on the top and block everybody.
However, you can try another way:
@W obronie Tradycji Kościoła why are pagan idols in a Catholic Church
However, you can try another way:
@W obronie Tradycji Kościoła why are pagan idols in a Catholic Church
Yes, I know. He blinds himself from the truth. It's very sad.
Polish bishops have decided that there will be more Holy Masses: www.m.pch24.pl/bogu-dzieki--po…