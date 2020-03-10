 Donate now
Clicks291

The sad sight of a Sunday Mass (FSSP) in Venice, Italy.

Lisi Sterndorfer
6
The celebrant, Fr Joseph Kramer FSSP, is originally from Bendigo, Victoria. Behind closed doors
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

W obronie Tradycji Kościoła mentioned this post in Polscy biskupi odważnie stanęli po stronie Chrystusa, a tak wygląda w praktyce "wiara" lefebrystów:….
hitherto
Are people choosing not to attend mass or is a law that they can't attend mass?
  • Report
elbow
1) There is some secular law. Probably contrary to the local freemasonic Constitution and plenty of Declarations of Rights and International Conventions for Integral Humanity.
2) Italian bishops decided to suspend Masses cum populo until April 3.
3) It seems that also local priests are choosing not to have the Mass attended.
  • Report
hitherto likes this.
mattsixteen24
@RomanCandle why are pagan idols in a Catholic Church 🤔 This comment is directed at the post above from romancandle because he disables comments on his post just like he disables himself to the truth.
  • Report
elbow likes this.
elbow
He won't answer you. His tactics is to put his wisdom on the top and block everybody.
However, you can try another way:
@W obronie Tradycji Kościoła why are pagan idols in a Catholic Church 🤔
  • Report
mattsixteen24
Yes, I know. He blinds himself from the truth. It's very sad.
  • Report
W obronie Tradycji Kościoła
Polish bishops have decided that there will be more Holy Masses: www.m.pch24.pl/bogu-dzieki--po…
  • Report
hitherto likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up