Renewed Push for Police Reform Takes Place Among Lawmakers | EWTN News Nightly

A renewed push for police reform is taking place on Capitol Hill. It's being led by Democratic lawmakers Karen Bass, Cory Booker and Republican Tim Scott, but several issues divide the sides, including qualified immunity, which shields officers from being personally liable. The families of several victims of police violence had meetings with Senators on both sides of the aisle. Afterwards, they made it clear, that they want to see what they describe as meaningful change. Democratic Representative Karen Bass, whose George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House earlier this year, says she wants qualified immunity protection eliminated. A majority of Republicans support Senator Tim Scott's policing bill, which failed in the Senate after Democrats said it relied too much on incentives rather than mandating changes. Republicans say they agree with Senator Scott's proposal to go after police departments, rather than police officers. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says, "If a police officer violated the law they are punished criminally just like anyone else in America is. But the push to do a civil prosecution on them, their family, their pension, their home; I don't want to see their kids punished as well. I don't see that as appropriate." Republicans add, good, qualified candidates will no longer want to be police officers. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.