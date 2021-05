Please pray for the repose of the soul of Dr Dagny Kjaergaard O.V., author of all the best bits in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. She was a former Carmelite nun who taught at the ITI in … More

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Dr Dagny Kjaergaard O.V., author of all the best bits in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. She was a former Carmelite nun who taught at the ITI in Trumau, Austria. She was a friend and supporter of Gloria.tv.