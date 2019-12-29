Joseph's House in Nazareth

"But when he learnt that Archelaus had succeeded his father Herod as ruler of Judaea he was afraid to go there, and being warned in a dream he left for the region of Galilee. There he settled in a … More

"But when he learnt that Archelaus had succeeded his father Herod as ruler of Judaea he was afraid to go there, and being warned in a dream he left for the region of Galilee. There he settled in a town called Nazareth. In this way the words spoken through the prophets were to be fulfilled: ‘He will be called a Nazarene.’" – Matthew 2:19-23, which is part of today's Gospel. This photo shows excavations under the church of St Joseph in Nazareth, which reveal the "house of St Joseph" where the Holy Family lived.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr