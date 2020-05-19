Traditional Nuns, "Recalcitrants are shown the door."

Hilary White on Twitter (May 19): "I know a monastery - hugely famous for its doctrinal and liturgical "conservatism," where a particular nun is assigned to sit down and assess the level of traddiness of potential nun-candidates. Her job is at the same time to argue the traditionalist position is extreme, unnecessary, that the New Paradigm of VaticanTwoism is just the best thing ever & (heedless of irony) that there is also no real difference at all. Recalcitrants are shown the door."