Dr. Thomas McGovern Discusses New Book on the Physical and Emotional Suffering of Christ's Passion

As the Lenten Season begins with Ash Wednesday, a new book is providing a medical and spiritual look at the Passion of Christ. "What Christ Suffered, A Doctor's Journey Through the Passion" by Dr. Thomas McGovern, examines the physical sufferings of Jesus, while exploring the deeper meaning and value of human suffering. Dr. McGovern joins to talk about what led him to write this book. He explains what he discovered about Christ's physical suffering during his research and how that information correlates with what is seen on the Shroud of Turin. The doctor also discusses Christ's mental and emotional suffering. He shares what he would like readers to take from his book and what the connections are for us in our lives today.