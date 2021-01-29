U.S. Lawmakers and Capitol Police Push for Better Security Measures | EWTN News Nightly After a national terrorism bulletin warning that the January 6th riot at the Capitol could set the stage for … More





After a national terrorism bulletin warning that the January 6th riot at the Capitol could set the stage for additional attacks, the Capitol police are calling for permanent fencing. While there are no specific threats of potential violence, more than 30 bipartisan members of the House of Representatives wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stating that they want clearance to use their congressional allowances to bulk up the security in their home districts. Pelosi responded, "we want to have a scientific approach to how we protect members. I do believe and I have said this all along that probably need a supplemental for more security to members." Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned President Joe Biden's repeal of the pro-life Mexico City Policy, and Senator John Thune thanked pro-life Americans for their work, ahead of Friday's March for Life. Thune stated, "tomorrow I will be joining my prayers to yours that one day soon, the right to life of unborn human beings will be protected in law." Correspondent Mark Irons reports.