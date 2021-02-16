239. The sign of the will

Jesus helps people to stand up. Evil and suffering are the cause of soreness. He challenges the paralyzed and says to him:“Come up and stand before us.” Luke, chapter 6, verse 8Getting up is the sign of the will. But let’s not think that a paralytic isn’t a fighter and that he has no will. On the contrary! We can associate it with someone who has cancer and decides to fight to stay alive. Often his decision to stay alive will prolong his life. He becomes a fighting and a living witness for all. The paralyzed has finished struggling as he lets Jesus lift him up.Whatever the path, and each path is unique, we’re invited to stand in the faith with a good attitude.“Praise the Lord, my soul; I shall praise the Lord all my life, sing praise to my God while I live.” Psalm 146, verse 2To give thanks to God, to praise him is to be alive, it’s above all the joy of the Spirit that manifests in us and through us. Paul sees the man standing as the one who fights. He also testifies of his personal struggle:“I want you to know how great a struggle I am having for you and for those in Laodicea and all who have not seen me face to face, that their hearts may be encouraged as they are brought together in love, to have all the richness of fully assured understanding, for the knowledge of the mystery of God, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.” Colossians, chapter 2, verses 1 to 3Paul fights what in him doesn’t want to bow to the Love of God. And through his personal struggle, he teaches us that we must become guides of faith in Jesus for our contemporaries. Fighting is above all letting go of everything, but keeping the essential, the necessary and improving in God. To fight means to become ourselves and to recognize that God is present and active.In the beating of the Heart of God, there is our beating heart, if we want it.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas