NSW records seven new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day | ABC News. New South Wales health authorities are warning against complacency over Christmas as Sydney's COVID outbreak continues to grow. … More





New South Wales health authorities are warning against complacency over Christmas as Sydney's COVID outbreak continues to grow.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says seven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight, six linked to the Avalon cluster and one was "someone working in the northern beaches". Ms Berejiklian has praised a record of 68,800 people coming out to get tested in the past 24 hours but also urged Sydneysiders to not shop in the CBD on Boxing Day.



