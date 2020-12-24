Clicks4
NSW records seven new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day | ABC News. New South Wales health authorities are warning against complacency over Christmas as Sydney's COVID outbreak continues to grow. …More
New South Wales health authorities are warning against complacency over Christmas as Sydney's COVID outbreak continues to grow.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says seven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight, six linked to the Avalon cluster and one was "someone working in the northern beaches". Ms Berejiklian has praised a record of 68,800 people coming out to get tested in the past 24 hours but also urged Sydneysiders to not shop in the CBD on Boxing Day.
