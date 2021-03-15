Clicks4
Monje DUDA en QUE CRISTO ESTÁ EN LA SAGRADA HOSTIA y CUANDO CONSAGRA esto le SUCEDIÓ! Monje DUDA en QUE CRISTO ESTÁ EN LA SAGRADA HOSTIA y CUANDO CONSAGRA esto le SUCEDIÓ! #DESAGR…More
Monje DUDA en QUE CRISTO ESTÁ EN LA SAGRADA HOSTIA y CUANDO CONSAGRA esto le SUCEDIÓ!
Monje DUDA en QUE CRISTO ESTÁ EN LA SAGRADA HOSTIA y CUANDO CONSAGRA esto le SUCEDIÓ!
#DESAGRAVIO #SANTISIMOSACRAMENTO #PSJHS
__ Legal
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. This video was created and published by Investigator in his personal capacity. The validity of any evidence provided should be independently checked for authenticity.
--------------------
INSTAGRAM instagram.com/accounts/login/
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/login/web/...
ANKOR anchor.fm/psjhs
SPOTIFY open.spotify.com/show/3ds8zSi......
Google Podcasts: podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0......
--------------------
PARA SALVARTE JHS NECESITA TU APOYO PARA CONTINUAR CON SU LABOR APOSTÓLICA Y CARITATIVA, SI PUEDES HACERNOS UN DONATIVO HAY DOS FORMAS :
HAZTE PATROCINADOR:
SUPERCHATS
paypal.me/parasalvarte
Monje DUDA en QUE CRISTO ESTÁ EN LA SAGRADA HOSTIA y CUANDO CONSAGRA esto le SUCEDIÓ!
#DESAGRAVIO #SANTISIMOSACRAMENTO #PSJHS
__ Legal
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. This video was created and published by Investigator in his personal capacity. The validity of any evidence provided should be independently checked for authenticity.
--------------------
INSTAGRAM instagram.com/accounts/login/
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/login/web/...
ANKOR anchor.fm/psjhs
SPOTIFY open.spotify.com/show/3ds8zSi......
Google Podcasts: podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0......
--------------------
PARA SALVARTE JHS NECESITA TU APOYO PARA CONTINUAR CON SU LABOR APOSTÓLICA Y CARITATIVA, SI PUEDES HACERNOS UN DONATIVO HAY DOS FORMAS :
HAZTE PATROCINADOR:
SUPERCHATS
paypal.me/parasalvarte