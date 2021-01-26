The Fifteen Promises Granted to those who Recite the Rosary .......................................................................................................... The Blessed Virgin Mary promised to Saint Dominic and to all who follow that "Whatever you ask in the Rosary will be granted." She left for all Christians Fifteen Promises to those who recite the Holy Rosary. Imparted to Saint Dominic and Blessed Alan 1-Whoever shall faithfully serve me by the recitation of the Rosary, shall receive signal graces. 2- I promise my special protection and the greatest graces to all those who shall recite the Rosary. 3- The Rosary shall be a powerful armor against hell, it will destroy vice, decrease sin, and defeat heresies. 4-The Rosary will cause virtue and good works to flourish; it will obtain for souls the abundant mercy of God; it will withdraw the hearts of men from the love of the world and its vanities, and will lift them to the desire for eternal things. Oh, that