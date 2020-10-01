Sec. Pompeo discusses China at US Embassy to Holy See religious freedom event | EWTN News Nightly

The US Embassy to the Holy See held a symposium Wednesday on religious freedom with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the Vatican to denounce human rights abuses in China. … More

The US Embassy to the Holy See held a symposium Wednesday on religious freedom with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the Vatican to denounce human rights abuses in China. US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback also addressed the conference. He tells us some of the key highlights.