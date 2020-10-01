Clicks35
Sec. Pompeo discusses China at US Embassy to Holy See religious freedom event | EWTN News Nightly
The US Embassy to the Holy See held a symposium Wednesday on religious freedom with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the Vatican to denounce human rights abuses in China. …More
The US Embassy to the Holy See held a symposium Wednesday on religious freedom with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the Vatican to denounce human rights abuses in China. US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback also addressed the conference. He tells us some of the key highlights. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly