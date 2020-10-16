Clicks59

For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed

novaetvetera
Music in the background from fesliyanstudios.com For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be …More
Music in the background from fesliyanstudios.com

For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up