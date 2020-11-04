Gänswein Updates On Benedict’s Health

Benedict XVI's health is not critical nor worsened, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told the Italian weekly Oggi (November 4).
After an interruption due to a now cured facial infection, Benedict started walking again in the Vatican gardens with his walker.
He is frail, his voice is very weak, but his mind is clear.
Benedict concelebrates Mass, prays, receives a few visits, reads, studies, listens to music and deals with correspondence, “He rests more often because his strength has diminished” but "he is in a good and serene mood.”
