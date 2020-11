Gänswein Updates On Benedict’s Health

Benedict XVI's health is not critical nor worsened, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told the Italian weekly Oggi (November 4).After an interruption due to a now cured facial infection , Benedict started walking again in the Vatican gardens with his walker.He is frail, his voice is very weak, but his mind is clear.Benedict concelebrates Mass, prays, receives a few visits, reads, studies, listens to music and deals with correspondence, “He rests more often because his strength has diminished” but "he is in a good and serene mood.”