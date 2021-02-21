Richard Henkes (26 May 1900 – 22 February 1945) was a German Roman Catholic priest and professed member from the Pallottines. Henkes served as a teacher but was best known for his preaching abilities… More

Richard Henkes (26 May 1900 – 22 February 1945) was a German Roman Catholic priest and professed member from the Pallottines. Henkes served as a teacher but was best known for his preaching abilities in the pulpit where he made strong-worded condemnations of Nazism and the actions the Nazis were said to have made.[2] Henkes offered indirect assistance to the German Resistance during World War II and was one of the more vocal German priests to condemn Nazism. This often worried his superiors who believed that Henkes placed his schools at great risk. He was critical of the regime's murder of the disabled and other atrocities which forced the S.S. to arrest him. His first arrest in 1938 saw him released but his second arrest in 1943 saw him sent to the Dachau concentration camp. It was during that time that he befriended Josef Beran (future cardinal) who taught him the Czech language.