Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities CBS

At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning. Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public. Jeff Pegues has more.