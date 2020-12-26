Clicks9
Irapuato
Person of interest in Nashville bombing identified by authorities CBS At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashvill…More
At least one person of interest has been identified in connection to the explosion of a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning. Multiple sources confirm that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV as the one in photos released to the public. Jeff Pegues has more.
