Biden Administration Calls in FEMA to Help with the Growing US-Mexico Border Crisis

Immigration is taking center stage on Capitol Hill, as the crisis along the US-Mexico border continues to grow. According to US border patrol statistics, besides thousands of adults and families, more than 600 unaccompanied migrant children are showing up to the border each day. It's a crisis, so much so that the Biden Administration, over the weekend, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide support at the border. Republicans say if FEMA is involved by definition, it's a disaster. Republicans also say that once President Joe Biden announced it was his priority to offer citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, he opened the flood gates. Last month alone, 100,000 migrants were encountered attempting to illegally cross the border, and more than 4,200 undocumented children are currently in custody. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed fingers at former President Donald Trump, insinuating that he was to blame for the crisis. The Biden Administration says the next step is to look at solutions like rebuilding safe and efficient procedures to process these migrants, and continue working with international organizations. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.