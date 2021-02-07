For Ash Wednesday, Vatican Asks Priests to ‘Sprinkle’ Ashes on Heads CurrentsNews The Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments asked priests to take special anti-COVID-19 precautio… More

For Ash Wednesday, Vatican Asks Priests to ‘Sprinkle’ Ashes on Heads CurrentsNews

The Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments asked priests to take special anti-COVID-19 precautions this year when distributing ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, including sprinkling ashes on the top of people’s heads rather than using them to make a cross on people’s foreheads.