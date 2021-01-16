Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Niece, Discusses Her Uncle's Legacy | EWTN News Nightly While celebrations across the country may have a different look amid the pandemic, observances honori… More





While celebrations across the country may have a different look amid the pandemic, observances honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still give us, as a nation, an opportunity to pay tribute to his enduring legacy. The niece of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also the Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, Alveda King, joins to discuss what comes to her mind when she thinks about her uncle and his place in history. Faith played such a fundamental role, King explains its influence, especially in her uncle's calls for mutual respect for one another. In his honor, many Americans celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday by performing acts of service. Alveda King shares how important that is in creating a positive change. She also tells us what she would like Americans to think about as they reflect on her uncle and his legacy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Alveda King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Niece, Discusses Her Uncle's Legacy | EWTN News NightlyWhile celebrations across the country may have a different look amid the pandemic, observances honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still give us, as a nation, an opportunity to pay tribute to his enduring legacy. The niece of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also the Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, Alveda King, joins to discuss what comes to her mind when she thinks about her uncle and his place in history. Faith played such a fundamental role, King explains its influence, especially in her uncle's calls for mutual respect for one another. In his honor, many Americans celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday by performing acts of service. Alveda King shares how important that is in creating a positive change. She also tells us what she would like Americans to think about as they reflect on her uncle and his legacy. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly