Lawmakers React to President Biden's Multi-Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Plan | EWTN News Nightly This week, both the House and Senate are in recess, but lawmakers are still reacting to President … More





This week, both the House and Senate are in recess, but lawmakers are still reacting to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. Republicans are concerned the massive package could overheat the economy and lead to inflation, while Democrats are telling their colleagues across the aisle, we will pass it, with or without you. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out his plan to pass President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan, stating that Republicans need to get on board or get off the tracks. He said, "We will try to work with our Republican colleagues on a bipartisan, when and where we can. We welcome it! But if they choose to obstruct, rather than deliver the bold help that American families need, we will push forward, none the less." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "My advice to the administration is if you want to do an infrastructure bill, let's do an infrastructure bill, let's not turn it into a massive effort to raise taxes on businesses and individuals." Heritage Foundation economic experts agree it would reduce economic growth. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Lawmakers React to President Biden's Multi-Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Plan | EWTN News NightlyThis week, both the House and Senate are in recess, but lawmakers are still reacting to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. Republicans are concerned the massive package could overheat the economy and lead to inflation, while Democrats are telling their colleagues across the aisle, we will pass it, with or without you. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out his plan to pass President Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan, stating that Republicans need to get on board or get off the tracks. He said, "We will try to work with our Republican colleagues on a bipartisan, when and where we can. We welcome it! But if they choose to obstruct, rather than deliver the bold help that American families need, we will push forward, none the less." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "My advice to the administration is if you want to do an infrastructure bill, let's do an infrastructure bill, let's not turn it into a massive effort to raise taxes on businesses and individuals." Heritage Foundation economic experts agree it would reduce economic growth. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly