Only a few thoughts

Anyways, since the evil people tortures the non evil people more and more, we do refuse to think about to pray for their conversion and that we can love our enemies,.

It is the hardest thing on earth to love our enemies.



We could pray for their conversion, and to their guardian angels,

they would be very happy to help us.



If we ask the guardian angels to protect us, they will, but they can not help if we do not ask.



We should have each year celebrated 2030 holy mass for the poor souls, not you and me alone , no we would need 203 people to donate 10 holy mass for the poor souls each year until 2030 , to stop there plans from the elites for 2030.



Or at least offer 7 Hail Marys to the most precious blood, every day in that case until 2030, and for the conversion of the elites.



I thought about it this week: why this world has no peace? my explanation is: we always to the opposite-



We should daily bless the people, that we refuse, that who are to oppose us,

also name it: those where we would call that are against us, and that do go after us,

but because we refuse the love of the enemy, to love our enemies-

that is why on this earth there is no peace all over the world.



Instead of being thankful to God, that he gives us this people where we could practice to love our enemy, it is no wonder, that every thing goes down the hill!



You could even pray to the guardian angels of that people, that we try to avoid, to refuse and to ignore.



If we would work together with their guardian angels, they could lead their people they have to watch over, away from the evil and back to the good path-



why do we avoid to love our enemies?

We can not forgive, and let the wounds heal, and we are not interested to do so.



It is easy to put the blame on others, and ignore your own faults and sins, we hide behind: we have not done anything wrong or anything evil.



We have too little , or no believe into the power of God, that is in the blessings, and his words, that Jesus taught us, and too little trust in God!



If we only had a little seed of hope!



We could offer God all our ouchies, to their conversion, and as well to comfort Jesus, when we pray:

Dear Jesus, I carry my sufferings in reparation, for your dead on the cross for my salvation, and for the sins of the world.



If we would believe in the love and mercy of God, we could change the world with our rosary.



If you were a child and a a ouchie, you would always run to your mother to be comforted-



So i pray my rosary to be comforted by holy mother Mary, and she does console and comfort me-



Jesus said to John: John 19,26 and 19,27



This is why I believe he gave us his mother, to find to Jesus-



That is why I pray my rosary every day!

It is a prayer from the Bible



The angel did greet Mary,

Hail Mary full of grace the lord is with thee….

And when Jesus was born, the angels sang glory to god,

And in the magnificat Mary said, it is that prayer as well

And Jesus told us to pray



Our father who art in heaven-



So i pray a prayer from the Bible!



I think they named it rosary, because every Hail Mary you say, is like a rose you give to Mary, and she decorates the roses in a eternal vase, and when we die, in our judgement before god, she can offer that flowers to God father,.



Every good thing we did because of love, and with love, the smallest thing, can go as a little heart in a basket, which she can as well use to decorate our

bunch of roses, that she can offer to god, in the personal judgement before God-