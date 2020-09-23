Wineskins 9 27 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Katie Moran on Fatima Day; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about St. Elizabeth, mother of John the Baptist; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Katie Moran on Fatima Day; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about St. Elizabeth, mother of John the Baptist; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on The Church in the Modern World; music from the CD Be Still be David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, reflects on the readings for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time.