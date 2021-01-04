New Dublin Archbishop: More of the Old

The new Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell, 66, told IrishTimes.com (January 2) that he wants "female deacons."
According to his theory, the biggest barrier to female priests “is probably tradition, not the Scriptures” - although Christ himself only instituted men to the priesthood.
Farrell also wants to abolish celibacy by presenting the "Orthodox approach" as a possible future model which, however, relegates celibacy only to the monasteries.
Surprisingly, Farrell opposes "blessing" adulterers or homosex couples, “Once you start blessing things like that, people are going to construe that as a marriage. We can’t have that sort of situation in the Church.”
Picture: Dermot Farrell, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsUyyhetkozh
Clicks20
- Report
Social networks