We are presenting you a documentary film that shows the story of the camp in Przemysłowa in Łódź (Poland).The camp for Polishchildren, where around 3 thousand minors were brought!After the end of World War II, the memory of the German labour camp for Polish children in Przemysłowa Street in Łódź – situated within the borders of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto – began to fade away and almost all of its remnants were destroyed.With this film, the Institute of National Remembrance, Branch in Łódź is taking another step to sustain the memory of that place and its history.