📣 We are presenting you a documentary film that shows the story of the camp in Przemysłowa in Łódź (Poland).
The camp for Polish 🇵🇱 children, where around 3 thousand minors were brought!
✅ After the end of World War II, the memory of the German labour camp for Polish children in Przemysłowa Street in Łódź – situated within the borders of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto – began to fade away and almost all of its remnants were destroyed.
✅ With this film, the Institute of National Remembrance, Branch in Łódź is taking another step to sustain the memory of that place and its history.

