NOVENA FOR THE ANNUNCIATION (Begins March 15 and ends on March 24)

O most holy Virgin Mary, to whom God sent the Angel Gabriel to announce that you should be the mother of His Only-Begotten Son, pray for us who have recourse to you. Holy, lovely Mary We give our

O most holy Virgin Mary,

to whom God sent the Angel Gabriel

to announce that you should be the mother of His Only-Begotten Son,

pray for us who have recourse to you.



Holy, lovely Mary

We give our all to you

What is past and present,

And the future, too.

Blessed be the holy and Immaculate Conception

of the most blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.



(300 days. Plenary, under usual conditions, if said daily for a month. S. Pen., Nov. 8, 1934.)



[Prayer Source: All Day With God by Blanche Jennings Thompson.]