Archdiocese of Madrid Builds Burial Structure for Coronavirus Victims’ Remains
currentsnews on July 20 2020 One of the cities most affected by the pandemic is Madrid. There, the archbishop has established a place for those without money to bury their loved ones who died because of the health emergency.