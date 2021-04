EWTN Live - 2021-04-01 - Thomas W. Mcgovern, Md Dr. Tom McGovern provides a medical analysis of the wounds inflicted upon Jesus during the crucifixion. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa. More

EWTN Live - 2021-04-01 - Thomas W. Mcgovern, Md



Dr. Tom McGovern provides a medical analysis of the wounds inflicted upon Jesus during the crucifixion. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa.