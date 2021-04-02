Clicks4
Liturgy of the Lord's Passion - 2021-04-02 - Choral Meditations and Liturgy of the Lord's Passion This Solemn celebration of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday from the Basilica of the National Shrine…More
This Solemn celebration of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., features a Choral Meditation on the Passion of Christ.
