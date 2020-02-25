Ex-trans pleads with Canadian politicians not to ban therapy that ‘saved my life’

OTTAWA, February 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian man who underwent hormone injections and surgery to live as a woman for 18 years is pleading with the country’s politicians to not proceed in … More

OTTAWA, February 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian man who underwent hormone injections and surgery to live as a woman for 18 years is pleading with the country’s politicians to not proceed in banning therapy that he says saved his life by helping him to live once again according to his biological sex as a male. “I fear if this bill is passed, it will prevent LGBTQ people who are struggling with mental health issues from getting much-needed help,” said Robert John Wenman about Bill S-202, which would ban therapy to help LGBT people overcome unwanted sexual conditions. The bill is now before the Senate. Wenman outlined in a video how he lived as a woman from 1994 to 2012 after coming to believe that “sex reassignment surgery” would be the “fix-all solution” to what he described as “lifelong deep-rooted emotional problems and inferiority complexes.” Read full report on LifeSiteNews: www.lifesitenews.com/news/ex-trans-pleads…