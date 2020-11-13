Anti “Poor” Raid Around Vatican

Italian and Vatican police carried out an operation around St. Peter's Square, FaroDiRoma.it (November 10) reported.
In their focus were the “poor” who gravitate around the famous Colonnade. Thirty persons were controlled, four of them had no documents. One Italian citizen was reported for drug use.
Municipal employees cleaned and disinfected the columns and their surroundings because the homeless use them to relieve themselves.
Picture: © mari27454 (Marialba Italia), CC BY, #newsKgykmyacrm
