271. Let’s adore Jesus

The only true worship to render is to Jesus Christ and to no one else.It’s liberating to think of worshiping one person (Jesus)! This solves the quest of knowing whom to worship or not:“May God form you in all that is good to fulfill his will, that he may realize in us what is pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom belongs glory forever and ever.” Hebrews, chapter 13, verse 21“To fulfill the will of God”. God alone can make such a request because what he asks of us are what in turn is best for our salvation and for the salvation of the world.Two rather strong expressions are included in this short piece of text: “to fulfill the will of God” and to “realize in us what is pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ”. We can never say that for someone other than him.Jesus invites people to worship him because he is God. He says:“If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John, chapter 8, verses 31 to 32Being faithful to meditate on the Word of God and to bring out what’s good and true in the texts of the Bible, especially to discover all that is Love of God, is to worship God. No more worry. To fulfill the will of God is to let him be Lord in our life, let him Love, transform, sanctify us with his presence. May God: “realize in us what is pleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ”.By allowing God to take charge of our lives, we ensure our salvation, we lead others to salvation, since we allow ourselves to be purified for the great day of our entry into Eternity. We need to do everything with Jesus, accomplish everything with Jesus, hope totally in Jesus. (It’s) Just to be with Jesus!Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas