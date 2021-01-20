Viganò ‘shed a tear’ when I asked him about McCarrick: Renowned Vatican journalist. Dr. Robert Moynihan is one of the most well-respected and widely-known reporters in the Catholic Church. He’s … More

Viganò ‘shed a tear’ when I asked him about McCarrick: Renowned Vatican journalist.

Dr. Robert Moynihan is one of the most well-respected and widely-known reporters in the Catholic Church. He’s currently the editor-in-chief of Inside the Vatican magazine, and has over 30 years experience in the industry.