Supreme Court Dismisses Case Over the Power of Social Media Companies | EWTN News Nightly

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal twitter account. The court ruled the point is moot, since the former president is no longer in office, but Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion, saying the case raises much bigger questions about the power of social media companies. Senior Director of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, Rachel Bovard, joins to discuss what the main points were of Justice Clarence's separate opinion. Bovard explains whether what he wrote will have any effect. Lawmakers have had the heads of social media giants for testimony on Capitol Hill several times in recent years. Bovard shares whether anything comes from these hearings. She tells us what she would like to see happen with big tech companies.