HOMOPHOBE, ISLAMAPHOBE,& ANTISEMITE...

When i commented online about Muhammad's cruelty and blasphemy, numerous people wrote that i was an "Islamaphobe."
When i joined with people to support natural marriage and help inform of the destruction that unnatural homosexual marriage would cause, we were labeled, "Homophobic."
Now that i write about the evils and hatred of the Talmud Jews, that i have learned, i am called an "antisemite."
Get over yourself. You ARE an anti Semite because you condemn an entire group of people. You say they are all evil. Which they cannot be if we believe in conversion.