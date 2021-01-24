Earthquake in Granada Spain - Jan 2021 One person was injured in an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, which was recorded in the Spanish province of Granada. Tremors were registered in … More





One person was injured in an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, which was recorded in the Spanish province of Granada.

Tremors were registered in the area of the village of Santa Fe. The chimney partially collapsed in the victim's house. Other buildings in the province were also damaged. In total, the emergency services received over 70 calls related to the earthquake.



