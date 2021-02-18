Biden excuses China’s Uighur genocide as the result of different cultural ‘norms’ "Culturally, there are different norms in each country, and their leaders are expected to follow". He made his commen… More

"Culturally, there are different norms in each country, and their leaders are expected to follow". He made his comments during an appearance at CNN’s “Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” on Tuesday.