Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live where they like, love who they want and aim as high as they want. I will continue …More
Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live where they like, love who they want and aim as high as they want. I will continue to push for a #UnionOfEquality. #LGBTI
