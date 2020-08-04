Clicks54
Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are
Our treaties ensure that every person in Europe is free to be who they are, live where they like, love who they want and aim as high as they want. I will continue to push for a #UnionOfEquality. #LGBTI
