207. Follow the call

Paul, from his prison cell, evangelizes his friends:“I urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call you have received, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another through love, striving to preserve the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.” Ephesians, chapter 4, verses 1 to 3The call we’ve received from the Lord is to love him and to love one another. Paul invites us to be humble because we have received a lot, we have received everything from God and we could believe that what we have, especially when the habit settles in, is our possession.Stopping to walk is like stopping eating and drinking. It’s even worse. It is necessary to renew the water and food in our body to continue living. We receive them from nature. We especially have to renew the Love we receive from God by standing near him.Sometimes we lose a lot of spiritual vitality when we move away from the Love of God and we can’t find a way to replace ourselves in the right way. So, to help others, it is necessary to find ways to keep ourselves in the path of joy, serenity and holiness, on the road with Jesus.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas