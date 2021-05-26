Travel with us to the birthplace of Saint Pope John XXIII, Sotto il Monte. Now a shrine to canonized Pope, and a former seminary of the PIME Missionaries, the childhood home of the former Angelo … More

Travel with us to the birthplace of Saint Pope John XXIII, Sotto il Monte. Now a shrine to canonized Pope, and a former seminary of the PIME Missionaries, the childhood home of the former Angelo Roncalli is near and dear to the hearts of all PIME Missionaries. Take a virtual trip with us to this fascinating and beautiful area of Italy! PRIMEMissionariesUSA