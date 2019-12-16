Rorate Cæli

The Mass in honour of Our Lady is called a ‘Rorate Mass’, so called because of the Entrance antiphon which begins with these words from Isaiah: “Drop down ye heavens dew from above, and let the … More

The Mass in honour of Our Lady is called a ‘Rorate Mass’, so called because of the Entrance antiphon which begins with these words from Isaiah: “Drop down ye heavens dew from above, and let the clouds rain down the Just One.” Traditionally, the Mass is said before dawn, entirely in candlelight. This photo shows the Rosary Altar in the Rosary Shrine church in London prepared for the Rorate Mass on Saturday 14th December 2019.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr