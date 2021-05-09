SPIKE PROTIEN and vascular disease.

Please can you briefly comment on the ramifications of this study presented by the prestigious Salk Institute, founded by vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk.
In an article entitled, “The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness“, published on April 30th, 2021, the Salk Institute warns that, “Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease.”
NB Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine is based on the virus’s genetic instructions for building the spike protein.
Entering a Cell
“After injection, the vaccine particles bump into cells and fuse to them, releasing mRNA. The cell’s molecules read its sequence and build spike proteins. The mRNA from the vaccine is eventually destroyed by the cell, leaving no permanent trace.“
The false assumption of the vaccine industry is that the spike protein is “inert” and harmless. The Salk Institute proves this assumption to be dangerously inaccurate.
Salk Institute: The spike protein “damages cells” and causes “vascular disease” even without a virus.
Could spike protein in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines cause blood clots, brain inflammation, and heart attacks?
Dr. J. Patrick Whelan, a pediatric rheumatologist, warned the FDA in December that mRNA vaccines could cause microvascular injury to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in ways not assessed in safety trials.
