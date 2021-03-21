Blessed Margaret of Castello OP Today, 21 March is World Down Syndrome Day, a day to raise awareness of the gift that people with condition present to the rest of the world. For all are made … More

Today, 21 March is World Down Syndrome Day, a day to raise awareness of the gift that people with condition present to the rest of the world. For all are made beautifully by God and are loved. This photo shows a chapel in St Patrick's church in Columbus OH that is dedicated to a 14th-century Dominican tertiary who was severely disabled, and whose parents tried to hide her away, but she was helped by a maid and the local Dominicans, and she became a tertiary, living a life of holiness and love that was apparent to all who met her. She is patron of disabled people, of the unborn, and of 'unwanted' children. By the grace of God, Blessed Margaret of Castello will be canonized later this year, and we expect the Holy Father to announce the date shortly after Easter 2021.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr