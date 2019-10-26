Clicks363
Pope Francis asks for forgiveness after Amazon statues stolen, thrown into river in Rome
lazynews on Oct 25 2019 Pope Francis asked Amazonian bishops and tribal leaders for forgiveness Friday after indigenous statues were stolen from aVatican-area church and thrown into a nearby river. …More
lazynews on Oct 25 2019 Pope Francis asked Amazonian bishops and tribal leaders for forgiveness Friday after indigenous statues were stolen from aVatican-area church and thrown into a nearby river. The wood-carved figures of naked pregnant women, known as Pachamama, were brought to the Vatican to be displayed during the pope's three-week assembly of Amazonian clergy, called a synod. The pope insisted there was no intention of idolatry, which undercut conservative claims that the statues are symbols of pagan worship. "Above all, this happened in Rome...
Apostate francis falling into hell in front of our eyes.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle