Orthodox Easter Hymn: Χριστός ανέστη - Christos Anesti (Lyric video)
About the chant:
During the Easter season when Christians celebrate the resurrection of their Savior, Jesus Christ, members of the Eastern Orthodox faith typically greet one another with this Paschal greeting, the Easter acclamation: "Christos Anesti!" (Christ is risen!). The customary response is: "Alithos Anesti!" (He has risen indeed!).
This same Greek phrase, "Christos Anesti," is also the title of a traditional Orthodox Easter hymn sung during Easter services in celebration of Christ’s glorious resurrection. It is sung at many services during the week of Easter in Eastern Orthodox churches.
----
Greek text:
Χριστός ανέστη εκ νεκρών
θανάτω θάνατον πατήσας
και τοις εν τοις μνήμασι ζωήν
χαρισάμενος
