“Walking” by the Spirit

May 23, 2021, Solemnity of Pentecost



Dear brothers and sisters on the day of Pentecost the Holy Spirit, filling the hearts of the disciples purifies them, thus restoring harmony in their relationship with God, with themselves, with others and with creation. It makes them capable of living the "beatitudes" which, as Pope Francis reminds us, invite us to keep our hearts pure. And those who live them in the way of Jesus, are capable of making the world cleaner too!