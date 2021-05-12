Filippo Brunelleschi, The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1401–02, bronze, gilding, each 53.3 x 43.2 cm (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence) Lorenzo Ghiberti, The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1401–02, bronze, … More

Filippo Brunelleschi, The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1401–02, bronze, gilding, each 53.3 x 43.2 cm (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence) Lorenzo Ghiberti, The Sacrifice of Isaac, 1401–02, bronze, gilding, each 53.3 x 43.2 cm (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence) The Competition Panels for the doors of the Florence Baptistry, 1401–02, commissioned by the Arte del Calimala (Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence) speakers: Dr. Beth Harris and Dr. Steven Zucker smarthistory