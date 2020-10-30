Where we at in their Playbook: World War III, the Final War
Winner takes earth.
Brig. Gen. Albert Pike
The Strategist and Drafter of the Three World Wars
The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion…
We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.
Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view.
This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”
Pope Francis
A real ‘third world war’ albeit fought piecemeal
Conflict and fear
25. War, terrorist attacks, racial or religious persecution, and many other affronts to human dignity are judged differently, depending on how convenient it proves for certain, primarily economic, interests. What is true as long as it is convenient for someone in power stops being true once it becomes inconvenient. These situations of violence, sad to say, “have become so common as to constitute a real ‘third world war’ fought piecemeal”.
- Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020)
Joe Biden
“Ordo Ab Chao” the motto of the 33rd degree of Freemasonry
New World Order [NWO] built on the ruins of the current World Order
The Bible tells us there’s a time to break down, and a time to build up, a time to heal. This is that time. God and history have called us to this moment, and to this mission.
- Joe Biden Campaign Speech Transcript Warm Springs, GA October 27, (22:21)
Overarching perspective to understand:
1) What the Pope recently exploded within the Church and on the World. Cf Francesco: Cut & Splice and Vatican silence means ...
2) Nice attack Cf Cardinal Sarah On Nice Attack: “We Africans Know This All Too Well”
3) Abp Viganò‘s “the final assault of the children of darkness” Cf Viganò: Trump Is “The One Who Opposes” the Children of Darkness
