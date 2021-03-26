Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos in Artificial Womb – Are Humans Next? Scientists are growing mouse embryos in an artificial womb and say humans could be next – Joseph Meaney, Ph.D. of the National … More





Scientists are growing mouse embryos in an artificial womb and say humans could be next – Joseph Meaney, Ph.D. of the National Catholic Bioethics Center and David Prentice Ph.D. of the Charlotte Lozier Institute break down why this is concerning and how experimenting on human embryos violate our pro-life and Catholic beliefs. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos in Artificial Womb – Are Humans Next?Scientists are growing mouse embryos in an artificial womb and say humans could be next – Joseph Meaney, Ph.D. of the National Catholic Bioethics Center and David Prentice Ph.D. of the Charlotte Lozier Institute break down why this is concerning and how experimenting on human embryos violate our pro-life and Catholic beliefs. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.